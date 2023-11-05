Wolfe Research Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Peer Perform

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.19.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

