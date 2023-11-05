WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.68. WW International shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2,226,541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WW. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

WW International Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $578.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

