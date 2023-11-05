Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $13.99 on Friday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 133,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

