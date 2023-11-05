Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.