Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
