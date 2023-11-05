YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

