Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zymeworks Trading Up 5.4 %
NYSE ZYME opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zymeworks by 143.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
