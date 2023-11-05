Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zymeworks

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zymeworks by 143.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.