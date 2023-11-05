Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
