12,751 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

VKTX opened at $10.55 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

