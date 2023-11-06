173,975 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

