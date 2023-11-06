4,082 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $293,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

