Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.88.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $355,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

