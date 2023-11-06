Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Roth Mkm

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $542,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

