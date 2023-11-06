Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 119,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,098,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,707,547,000 after acquiring an additional 634,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 29,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

