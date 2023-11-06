Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

