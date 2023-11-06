Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 25.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $495,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

