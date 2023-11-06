Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

