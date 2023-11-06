Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

