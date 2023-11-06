Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Grove Bank & Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

