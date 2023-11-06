Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

