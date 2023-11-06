Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

