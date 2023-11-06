Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

