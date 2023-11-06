Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

