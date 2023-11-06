Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $67.66 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

