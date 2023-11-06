Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,148 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

