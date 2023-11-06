Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.