Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $44.89 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

