Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

