Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,953 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 323,555 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.