Arizona State Retirement System Sells 384 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

