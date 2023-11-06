Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells $344,900.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

