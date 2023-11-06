Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 33,195 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of H stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

