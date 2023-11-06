Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 64,808 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHX stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

