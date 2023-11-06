Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FOLD stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,666 shares of company stock worth $1,445,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

