Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.46% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

