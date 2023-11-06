Bank of Montreal Can Invests $3.47 Million in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.83% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 372,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 277,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

