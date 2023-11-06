Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.72% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,826 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.