Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.21% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,961,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGLD was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

