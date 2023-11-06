Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

