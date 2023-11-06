Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $990.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.24%.

About Ryerson

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.