Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 20,532 iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.98% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $191.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.08.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

