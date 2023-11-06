Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 298,202 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.66% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance
Shares of MCAA opened at $11.18 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.