Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 298,202 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.66% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAA opened at $11.18 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

