Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $103.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $195.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

