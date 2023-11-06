Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

