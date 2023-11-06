Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 29,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

