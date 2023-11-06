Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

