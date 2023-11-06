Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,098,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,371 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $1,707,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

