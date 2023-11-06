Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $96,320.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $249.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

