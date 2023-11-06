Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

