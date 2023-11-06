Christopher Stansbury Purchases 500,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.