Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.